It looks like Jenelle Evans will not return to MTV's Teen Mom 2.

Following the recent reports that her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog, MTV is reportedly parting ways with the 27-year-old reality TV star.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV spokesperson told Us Weekly on Tuesday afternoon. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

Of the MTV firing, Jenelle's mom, Barbara Evans, told E! News, "Jenelle was 'let go.'" She added that she's unsure where she stands on the show. "I don't know what they'll do with me," she said. "She hasn't heard from the network yet."

Fans of the reality series will know that Evans has been part of the franchise since 2011, where she made her television debut.