How to Wear Met Gala Camp Fashion IRL

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., 7 May. 2019 3:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Met Gala Market

Getty Images/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're very well aware that the 2019 Met Gala just occurred and it was full of red carpet looks to be seen. (The Met Gala red carpet isn't a regular red carpet, it's a cool red carpet.) All jokes aside, it is different. Each year there's a theme and everyone has to dress accordingly. This year's theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion. So, it's not just anything over-the-top and dramatic, but ideally an outfit with a story line. 

While it's true you can't wear any of these couture gowns IRL, you can definitely get some inspo to take some fashion risks of your own! Our favorite ways to do it like a cool girl are below.

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Long Sleeve Sheer Ruffle Top in Crocodile Animal Print

It doesn't get more dramatic than this sheer, crocodile, ruffle print top. 

SHOP NOW: $51 at Asos

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

One Shoulder Wide Leg Slinky Jumpsuit

One way to standout at your next event: a slinky neon jumpsuit—that's how. 

SHOP NOW: $44 $22 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Petite Bandeau Stripe Sequin Prom Dress

Sequins, color and stripes? That's one way to make a fashion statement. 

SHOP NOW: $119 $47.50 at Asos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

All Over Embroidered Ruffle Hem Top

This sheer top is high fashion, but still super sexy and wearable. 

SHOP NOW: $64 $26 at Asos

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Petite Mix Lemon Tie Strap Ruffle Skater Dress

This sweet and zesty dress is perfect for your next weekend brunch outing. 

SHOP NOW: $40 $20 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Bow Tie Neck Button Down Shirt

Dress up your work outfit with this over-the-top bow. 

SHOP NOW: $23 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Tall Leopard Print Side Split Maxi Dress

A side slit maxi is drama enough, but why not do more with a bold leopard print?

SHOP NOW: $36 $18 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Short Sleeve One Shoulder Sexy Sequin Top Blouse

This sequin top says ready to party to us!

SHOP NOW: $30 at Amazon

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Puff Sleeve Denim Blouse

The puff sleeve is one effortless way to add big style to your look. 

SHOP NOW: $250 $150 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Sequin Bandeau Dress in Red

A sequin red dress is exactly what your next date night is missing. 

SHOP NOW: $103 at Asos

E-Comm: Campy Fashion You Can Wear IRL

Corset Hook and Eye Ruffle Top in Floral

This floral top is easiest way to majorly jazz up your jeans. 

SHOP NOW$32 $25.50 at Asos

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Give Your Home a Hamptons Makeover This Summer

5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

E-Comm: Cocktail Prom Dresses

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom & Beyond

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Sophie Turner Returns From Las Vegas With a Wedding Accessory

E-Comm: Celeb Mom Brands

Celeb Moms With Brands We Love

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Says She Sometimes Gets ''The Fever'' When It Comes to Wanting Babies

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.