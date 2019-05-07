Jessica Chastain isn't happy with Game of Thrones.

The Oscar nominee took to Twitter after the Sunday, May 5 episode of the series to call out a specific moment involving her Dark Phoenix costar Sophie Turner.

In the episode, titled "The Last of the Starks," Turner's Sansa Stark had a conversation with The Hound (Rory McCann) about the sexual and physical abuse she survived at the hands of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). Sansa said it made her a stronger person.

"Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn't need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly," Chastain tweeted. "The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone."