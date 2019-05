Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Says She's "Single"

Kristen Doute is currently a single lady.

Such was confirmed by the Vanderpump Rules star herself, both on the pre-taped Bravo reunion shot in March that aired Monday night and in a statement the reality star issued to E! News.

"Just like every normal couple, we are experiencing ups and downs with our relationship and are working through this together...when the cameras are not rolling. As we are still figuring out what the future holds for both of us, we are considering ourselves single," Doute said.

As fans of the show well know, she had been dating Brian Carter, a photographer she met on dating app Bumble, since 2015. However, judging by the reactions of her co-stars on the reunion, this latest development was a shock.