With a theme like "camp," the 2019 Met Gala was bound to be an over-the-top event—and it definitely delivered.

On Monday, this year's Met Gala co-chairs Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles kicked off fashion's big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with ruffles, neon and a whopping four costume changes, setting a supreme example for the rest of the stars to come. The star-studded sea of attendees did not disappoint as guests like Cardi B, Katy Perry, Billy Porter, Ciara, Lizzo, Janelle Monáe and more let their imaginations soar with style.

Fortunately for everyone watching from their couches, dozens of cameras lined the pink carpet, capturing every bold, whimsical and wonderfully wild moment.