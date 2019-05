Hyolyn Teased A New Video Called Project Film

South Korean R&B singer, Hyolyn has gotten all her fans excited as she teased a special project that she has been working on.

On May 7 at midnight KST, the solo artist revealed a mysterious video titled "#xhyolynx: project film" on Youtube. The video seemed to be a teaser for a new release from the singer. From the teaser trailer, we can speculate that Hyolyn is going for an edgier darker concept with the colour palette of the video.

Watch the teaser in full here: