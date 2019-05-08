Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 8 May. 2019 8:30 PM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Looks like Girls' Generation member, Sooyoung is taking major steps to growing her acting career as it was revealed that 29-year-old idol has signed an exclusive contract with Saram Entertainment.
The agency announced the following, "Choi Sooyoung has demonstrated stable acting through various characters regardless of genre including in films and dramas.
In addition, she is an actress who has proved unlimited potential as she continued her global activities based on her positive mind and confident attitude.
We will give our full support so that she can continue her activities in more various territories based on trust and communication."
While many know her as a member of OG K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation, Sooyoung has been casted in quite a number of Korean dramas, including lead roles in My Spring Days. Her performances has won her acting awards too, such as the Excellence Award at the 2015 Korea Drama Awards. Sooyoung also has a number of films under her belt.
Hence, the move to a different agency seems inevitable as the singer grows into an actress. Saram Entertainment is known for managing several popular artists such as Lee Hanui, Ko Sung-Hee and Cho Jin-Woong.
These days, we are seeing a spike in the number of idols shifting their energies towards acting roles. For instance, Suzy Bae recently left JYP Entertainment in favour for a more "Actor-focused" agency. Looks like Sooyoung is in a similar mindset too.
SONEs all over the world will be waiting eagerly for Sooyoung's next big acting project.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?