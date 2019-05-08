Looks like Girls' Generation member, Sooyoung is taking major steps to growing her acting career as it was revealed that 29-year-old idol has signed an exclusive contract with Saram Entertainment.

The agency announced the following, "Choi Sooyoung has demonstrated stable acting through various characters regardless of genre including in films and dramas.

In addition, she is an actress who has proved unlimited potential as she continued her global activities based on her positive mind and confident attitude.

We will give our full support so that she can continue her activities in more various territories based on trust and communication."