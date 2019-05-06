All The Details You Need To Know About Lee Min-Ho's Comeback Drama

For those of you who can't wait to see Korean actor Lee Min-ho back on your screens, it may come sooner than you think.

Lee is wasting no time after his military discharge and is heading straight back to work with a new drama that will air sometime in the first half of 2020. Produced by Hwa&Dam Pictures, who also made hit TV series such as Goblin in 2016 and Heirs in 2013, the new drama will take on the theme of parallel worlds.

Korean news site soompi reports that the drama will feature two storylines: One involving a Korean monarch who seeks to keep his kingdom closed to foreign influence, and another that involves a detective of the Republic of Korea who wants to protect his loved ones.

he team behind the production is also an experienced one — the drama counts Baek Sang-hoon as its director, and Kim Eun-sook as the main writer. Baek is an experienced director who has previously directed two of 2016's most notable K-dramas: Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. Meanwhile, Kim has worked with Lee before for Heirs in 2013, among other works that she has written.