BTS' Jimin Got Emotional During Their Rose Bowl Performance

BTS has been smashing records and their career so far has been filled with historic moments in the world of K-pop. The group recently performed to a sold out Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

This was the first leg of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour and their first stop, the Rose Bowl Stadium, is no ordinary location. It is one of the biggest stadiums in the world, built in the 1920s and can seat up to 90,000 people.

BTS did not just sell-out the stadium, the Bangtan Boys sold out two nights! That's over 100,000 screaming ARMYs over the course of two epic nights.

This historic moment was not lost in Jimin who got emotional during their performance.