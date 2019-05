Henry Golding Glittered and Gave Good Face at His First-Ever Met Gala

They say you never forget your first Met Gala, but we'll definitely not forget Henry Golding's!

The Malaysia-born, Singapore based star made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala (aka the Superbowl of Fashion) and it was just a sight to behold.

Riffing off the theme of this year's gala, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", the dashing Crazy Rich Asians star glittered in a custom, blue and purple ombré suit by Versace.

The actor wrote on his Instagram, "Met Gala cherry officially popped! Thankyou @donatella_versace for dressing me in this stunning purple and blue ombrè, sequined suit @versace#metgala2019"