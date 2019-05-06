EXO's Lay Just Made His Met Gala Debut

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 6 May. 2019 9:15 PM

Lay Zhang, Met Gala 2019

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The Met Gala 2019 is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. This year's theme was "Camp: Notes On Fashion" and Hollywood's biggest stars showed off their glamorously over-the-top looks on the red carpet. 

EXO's Lay joined in the fun too, making his red carpet debut at the event. And he did not disappoint! 

Part of the EXO-M sub-unit and a member of one of the biggest boy bands in K-pop, Lay was repping not just his fellow EXO members but also people from the Mandopop scene who were absent at the event. 

The 27-year-old Chinese singer decided to wear a double-breasted black nylon suit by Valentino. The maison's award-winning Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli called the suit "Time Traveller", as it features UFO motifs printed on the blazer in white. 

Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 Met Gala

Lay looked dashing as ever in the Valentino suit and the motifs worked perfectly as a nod towards the Met Gala theme that night. 

The singer rubbed shoulders with other Hollywood celebrities who were wearing Valentino that night too, including Naomi Campbell, Julianne Moore and the iconic Joan Collins

Lay Zhang, Met Gala 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

EXO-Ls took to Twitter to praise Lay for not only his look, but also for bravely attending the event solo. With all the top stars around him and everyone conversing in English, there were instances where the singer looked a little lost. 

However, as the night progressed, Lay looked a lot more relaxed and was caught smiling while chatting with guests. 

Bravo, Lay for slaying your Met Gala debut!

TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , EXO , 2019 Met Gala , Asia

