EXO's Lay Just Made His Met Gala Debut

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 6 May. 2019 9:15 PM
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
The Met Gala 2019 is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. This year's theme was "Camp
EXO's Lay joined in the fun too, making his red carpet debut at the event. And he did not disappoint!
Part of the EXO-M sub-unit and a member of one of the biggest boy bands in K-pop, Lay was repping not just his fellow EXO members but also people from the Mandopop scene who were absent at the event.
The 27-year-old Chinese singer decided to wear a double-breasted black nylon suit by Valentino. The maison's award-winning Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli called the suit "Time Traveller", as it features UFO motifs printed on the blazer in white.
Lay looked dashing as ever in the Valentino suit and the motifs worked perfectly as a nod towards the Met Gala theme that night.
The singer rubbed shoulders with other Hollywood celebrities who were wearing Valentino that night too, including Naomi Campbell, Julianne Moore and the iconic Joan Collins.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
EXO-Ls took to Twitter to praise Lay for not only his look, but also for bravely attending the event solo. With all the top stars around him and everyone conversing in English, there were instances where the singer looked a little lost.
However, as the night progressed, Lay looked a lot more relaxed and was caught smiling while chatting with guests.
190507 carlossouza1311 Instagram story update #LAYxVLTNinNYC #LayZhangMetGala #MetGala— 🍋 ⓩⓗⓔⓝ (@youngstars710) May 7, 2019
Look at our smiley boss Zhang @layzhang 😍 pic.twitter.com/EGnfAAtrnc
Bravo, Lay for slaying your Met Gala debut!
