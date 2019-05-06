EXO's Lay Just Made His Met Gala Debut

The Met Gala 2019 is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. This year's theme was "Camp : Notes On Fashion" and Hollywood's biggest stars showed off their glamorously over-the-top looks on the red carpet.

EXO's Lay joined in the fun too, making his red carpet debut at the event. And he did not disappoint!

Part of the EXO-M sub-unit and a member of one of the biggest boy bands in K-pop, Lay was repping not just his fellow EXO members but also people from the Mandopop scene who were absent at the event.

The 27-year-old Chinese singer decided to wear a double-breasted black nylon suit by Valentino. The maison's award-winning Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli called the suit "Time Traveller", as it features UFO motifs printed on the blazer in white.