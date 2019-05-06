Kim Kardashianis not about to let a few haters steal her shine.

The E! reality star and KKW Beauty mogul turned heads tonight at the 2019 Met Gala, where she arrived alongside Kanye West in a figure-hugging design by Mugler. So when a few misinformed internet trolls accused Kim of manipulating her waist to fit into the cinched gown, personal trainer Melisa Alcantara rushed to Instagram to set the record straight.

"To make things clear," the fitness guru wrote, "1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f--king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated."

Melisa continued, "3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give s--t about your opinions on her body, if you think [it's] fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!"

Enough said, right?