Cher Gets Campy During Surprise Performance at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., 6 May. 2019 7:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cher

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

You didn't think the 2019 Met Gala would exclude the Queen of Camp, did you?!

After the biggest names in Hollywood headed into the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the intimate bash, the one and only Cher took the stage with a surprise performance that we could only presume turned back time to the performer's heyday. 

Famous attendees like Bella HadidTracee Ellis Ross and Hailee Steinfelddocumented the spectacle for their Instagram followers, which included a troupe of dancers decked out in '70s-inspired gear. Cher herself channeled her inner disco girl as she belted out hits like "I Believe" and "Waterloo" in an embellished bomber jacket, light wash denim and a platinum blond 'do. 

Lady Gaga, who co-chaired the event, helped introduce the living legend. 

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

"We have some incredible performances tonight and I would ask you kindly to pay attention," Gaga shared onstage. "Are you quiet? Are you focused? Are you ready?" 

As soon as stars like Bella, Sarah PaulsonKaty Perry and Gwen Stefani—who were all seated at the same table—followed Gaga's instructions, Cher really got the party started. 

Cher concluded her performance with a heartfelt speech about her connection to the Met Gala. 

"I wasn't going to say anything tonight, but then I saw the First Monday in May documentary and it reminded me of when I was a little kid, and it made me kind of excited and depressed, and drama queen-ish. That's who I am," she recalled. "But I was really poor, and dyslexic... I had to wear rubber bands on my shoes. I was s--t poor, but I had this love of color and painting and patterns and everything, fabric."

She continued, "When that 64 box of Crayola came out, I lost my mind. I wanted to be something, and I wanted to be more than just a singer and when I met Sonny he'd do anything I'd want him to do, so I just lived out my dream with him, and we just kept going. I just want you to know how proud I am to be here and be a part of this."

Amen! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cher , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Style Collective , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup Artist Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her ''Most Dramatic Transformation''

Katy Perry, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Katy Perry's Second 2019 Met Gala Look Is a... Hamburger

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Breaks Down Her ''Wet'' Beauty Look at the 2019 Met Gala

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala Best Dressed

Rihanna, Blake Lively and More Stars We Missed at the 2019 Met Gala

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2019 Met Gala Ensembles Compare to Their Past Looks

Cara Delevingne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Fried Eggs, Face Masks & More: All of the Craziest Accessories on the Carpet at the 2019 Met Gala

Lena Waithe

Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.