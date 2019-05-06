The Bachelorette Reunion Spills a Few Secrets

So did everybody enjoy the Bachelorette fever dream that was "The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!?"

Chris Harrison was there, and Nick Viall was there, and Kermit the Frog was there for a sec, and of course all of the Bachelorettes were there on "The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!" to give us an update on how their lives have gone since their journeys on The Bachelorette ended.

The whole thing was framed around Chris Harrison taking a whole bus full of fans on a tour of iconic Bachelorette locations, eventually ending up at Bachelor mansion. A woman got down on her knees and kissed the driveway while other people wandered around this actual real-life house going, "Is this real?!," so it was a very normal time.