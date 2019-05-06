Cardi B Pulls a Rihanna in Larger-Than-Life Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 6 May. 2019 5:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B has arrived to the 2019 Met Gala!

The Grammy-winning rapper just hit the red carpet at the fashion event, held Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Cardi wore an extravagant ruby red gown featuring a larger-than-life skirt, feathered shoulders and a beaded cap. 

The ensemble's corseted bodice accentuated Cardi's waist and bust, with red beads stitched where her nipples would be. It is Cardi B after all! 

According to Vogue, the hand-embroidered dress was adorned with 30,000 feathers and took more than 2,000 hours to execute. An impressive 35 people worked to bring Browne's Met Gala vision to life. 

"I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman's body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty," Browne told the publication.

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

The custom Thom Browne gown was certainly reminiscent of the dress worn by the equally as iconic Rihanna in 2015. 

Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The performer's breathtaking train gave birth to countless memes that year, and something tells us the "I Like It" performer's dress is about to do the same. 

Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

This is the second year that the "I Like It" rapper has attended the Met Gala, she previously stole the show at last year's event, which had the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

For the 2018 Met Gala, Cardi, who was pregnant with baby Kulture at the time, donned a pearl-encrusted dress by Moschino. The look also included a bejeweled headdress. Cardi hit the red carpet at the 2018 event with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

The 2019 Met Gala is being co-hosted by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, along with Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Take a look at the gallery above to see more Met Gala looks!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Style Collective , Style , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Zendaya Loses Her Glass Slipper in Magical Cinderella Moment at the 2019 Met Gala

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala

You'll Never Guess How Much Kanye West's 2019 Met Gala Look Cost!

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's How Kacey Musgraves Pulled Off Her Barbie Blonde Hair at the 2019 Met Gala

Anna Wintour, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Rihanna Officially Crowns Anna Wintour as "Best Dressed" at the 2019 Met Gala

Sophie Von Haselberg, Bette Midler, 2019 Met Gala

Bette Midler Gives Us Hocus Pocus Vibes on Met Gala Red Carpet

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance as Newlyweds at 2019 Met Gala

Katie Holmes, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Get This Close to Making Red Carpet Debut at 2019 Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.