See All of the Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., 6 May. 2019 4:43 PM

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Who doesn't love a coordinating couple moment?

The 2019 Met Gala has officially begun, and that means our favorite A-listers and fashionistas are hitting the red (well, pink) carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Yes, countless celebs have flocked to New York City to attend fashion's biggest night.

Thus, it isn't surprising that many stars are stepping out with their significant others. In fact, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are turning the Met Gala into the perfect date night. The newlyweds look so chic in their Camp inspired ensembles— which includes a metallic green and black mini-dress by Yves Saint Laurent and an all-black tuxedo.

Of course, Miley and Liam aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the famed gala. Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have also made a stop at the fashionable event, which makes sense as the tennis champ is one of the evening's co-chairs. Not to mention, both Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have arrived with their respective brides, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!

Photos

2019 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

