Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Told Her to Go Blonde Hours Before 2019 Met Gala

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 6 May. 2019 4:39 PM

Kris Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A blonde Kris Jenner has arrived to the 2019 Met Gala!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just hit the red carpet with a new 'do at the fashion event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Kris paired her blonde hair with a navy jumpsuit design by Tommy Hilfiger.

"My advice to anybody going to the Met Gala in the future would be wear pants because I'm so comfortable," Kris told E! News' Zuri Hall on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "And Tommy Hilfiger designed this amazing opera coat so very excited."

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

As for her new blonde hair, Kris dished to E! News that it was Kylie Jenner who decided she needed to change up her 'do.

"Well, a couple of hours ago Kylie decided that I should be blonde," Kris said. "So that was wild! She was like, 'Mom, there's no black hair tonight.' You're going as a blonde."

So, is she having more fun as a blonde?

"It's a great night, so yes," Kris shared.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hours before hitting the red carpet, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Sharing advice for the royal couple, Kris said, "Just enjoy every second of that first few days. And just close the door, shut out the world and enjoy."

