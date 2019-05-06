Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Literally Twinning at the 2019 Met Gala

It Takes Two to make the 2019 Met Gala go right!

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen took a page out of their Full House days and rocked matching ensembles to Monday evening's event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Hair stylist Mark Townsend shared a snapshot of the world-famous duo before they walked the red carpet in vintage Chanel couture. Chic, right?

And while tonight's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," might not necessarily be Mary-Kate and Ashley's typical cup of tea, the former child stars turned fashion icons made it w-o-r-k in black leather gowns. Ashley stood out from her sis by incorporating a pop of yellow underneath the skirt. Both A-listers accessorized the witchy looks with gold rings and miniature black clutches.