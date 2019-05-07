Give Your Home a Hamptons Makeover This Summer

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., 7 May. 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've ever summered in the Hamptons, you can count yourself lucky.
Let's be real: Who doesn't want to go to the Hamptons? Even if you don't know much about the luxury beachside destination, you know enough to know you want to go. The fresh ocean breeze, the peaceful coastline, the beautiful houses…what's not to love? The Hamptons have a very specific relaxing, upscale costal vibe, if you will, and we're all about recreating that ambiance at home—no matter where we live.
That's right, with a few key home décor accents you'll instantly and effortlessly transform your living space into a dream vacay destination.
We don't know about you, but we can totally see ourselves sprawling out on this lounger all summer.
Spruce up a bare wall with this nautical wheel sculpture.
Give your space that beachy coastal vibe with this soothing sand dunes print.
Article continues below
We plan on hanging this brass ship bell in the kitchen so we can ring it when dinner's ready!
A shabby chic coffee table is just the centerpiece your Hamptons-inspired living room is missing.
We're putting this up front and center on the fireplace mantel.
Article continues below
Warm up an indoor or outdoor space with this neutral area rug.
Add some character to any table space with this decorative lantern.
If you're going for that Hamptons vibe, plush outdoor furniture in soothing blue tones is a must.
Article continues below
Give your space a rustic feel with a natural wood end table.
Give your washroom a costal feel with these navy blue cotton hand towels.
These classic white chairs are the perfect companions for your casual dining table.
Article continues below
This old fashioned mailbox sets the tone right away—don't you think?
How gorgeous would this white washed mirrored buffet table look in your dining room?
Decorative throw pillows are our idea of minimum effort with a maximum effect.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?