Give Your Home a Hamptons Makeover This Summer

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., 7 May. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've ever summered in the Hamptons, you can count yourself lucky.

Let's be real: Who doesn't want to go to the Hamptons? Even if you don't know much about the luxury beachside destination, you know enough to know you want to go. The fresh ocean breeze, the peaceful coastline, the beautiful houses…what's not to love? The Hamptons have a very specific relaxing, upscale costal vibe, if you will, and we're all about recreating that ambiance at home—no matter where we live.

That's right, with a few key home décor accents you'll instantly and effortlessly transform your living space into a dream vacay destination.

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Safavieh Patio Collection Hampton Adirondack Acacia Wood Chair

We don't know about you, but we can totally see ourselves sprawling out on this lounger all summer. 

SHOP NOW: $137 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Brunk Wooden Ship Wheel Sculpture

Spruce up a bare wall with this nautical wheel sculpture. 

SHOP NOW: $43.99 $36.99 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

'Sand Dunes Long' Photographic Print on Wood

Give your space that beachy coastal vibe with this soothing sand dunes print. 

SHOP NOW: $55.99 $40.99 at Joss and Main

Article continues below

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Hampton Nautical Antique Brass Hanging Ship's 9" Bell

We plan on hanging this brass ship bell in the kitchen so we can ring it when dinner's ready!

SHOP NOW: $60 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

International Concepts OT-70SC Hampton Square Coffee Table

A shabby chic coffee table is just the centerpiece your Hamptons-inspired living room is missing. 

SHOP NOW: $299.99 $185.39 at Amazon

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Humphrey Mantel Clock in Hampton Cherry

We're putting this up front and center on the fireplace mantel. 

SHOP NOW: $112.50 $78.99 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

South Hampton Tan Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Warm up an indoor or outdoor space with this neutral area rug. 

SHOP NOW: $49.05 $33.99 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Echo Valley E-V Hampton Architectural Lantern

Add some character to any table space with this decorative lantern.  

SHOP NOW: $27 at Amazon

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Patio Sofa With Cushions

If you're going for that Hamptons vibe, plush outdoor furniture in soothing blue tones is a must. 

SHOP NOW: $719.99 $669.99 at Joss and Main

Article continues below

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Kaiser End Table

Give your space a rustic feel with a natural wood end table. 

SHOP NOW: $184.99 $144.99 at Joss and Main

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Hampton Links 100% Cotton Hand Towel

Give your washroom a costal feel with these navy blue cotton hand towels. 

SHOP NOW: $26 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Lane Side Chair

These classic white chairs are the perfect companions for your casual dining table. 

SHOP NOW: $204 at Joss and Main

Article continues below

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Hampton Post Mounted Mailbox

This old fashioned mailbox sets the tone right away—don't you think?

SHOP NOW: $37 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

House of Hampton Harmony Buffet Table

How gorgeous would this white washed mirrored buffet table look in your dining room?

SHOP NOW: $710 at Wayfair 

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Hampton Embroidered Reversible Decorative Cotton Boudoir Pillow

Decorative throw pillows are our idea of minimum effort with a maximum effect. 

SHOP NOW: $49.99 $39.84 at Wayfair

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

E-Comm: Cocktail Prom Dresses

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom & Beyond

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Sophie Turner Returns From Las Vegas With a Wedding Accessory

E-Comm: Celeb Mom Brands

Celeb Moms With Brands We Love

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Says She Sometimes Gets ''The Fever'' When It Comes to Wanting Babies

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Mother's Day Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.