Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The 2019 Met Gala has officially kicked off on the first Monday in May, and Laverne Cox is turning heads in a stunning Christian Siriano design.
The Orange Is the New Black star just hit the pink carpet at the fashion event, which is held each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the actress and activist donned a black ruffled ensemble, complete with turquoise hair!
While on the pink carpet, Laverne stopped to talk to E! News' Zuri Hall about the inspiration behind her Met Gala look.
"I was obsessed with Susan Sontag's essay in college, I read it in college and I was like...this whole idea of surfaces, and this sensibility that is historically very queer, excited me to no end," Laverne shared. "And then, there's another book I read in college called Camp: The Lie That Tells the Truth, and I love that title and I love that sentiment that camp is this thing that is sort of exaggerated and making fun of and commenting on, but that can reveal something that's very truthful about our culture, our society, about humanity."
Talking about her outfit, Laverne told E! News she's "never done a big shoulder moment" and that she's "so inspired" by 1950s and 1960s Balenciaga and architectural design.