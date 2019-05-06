The 2019 Met Gala is here!

Celebs are getting ready to walk the red carpet at the major fashion event, taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. Among the stars attending the bash this year are Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk, who have been documenting their Met Gala prep on social media.

On her Instagram Story, Cyrus shared pics of her Met Gala morning, getting in a workout before starting on hair and makeup. The 26-year-old "Malibu" singer even posted a topless photo on her Story, with her new bang hairdo, writing to her followers, "She Is Coming."