This is the last time Mary-Kate and Ashley ever appeared in a film together, and the last movie Ashley would ever act in, though no one knew it at the time.

"We had done straight to videos for so long and [New York Minute] was a bigger movie and it was a great family film and it was something we wanted to accomplish before we went off to college," Ashley said on New Zealand's Holmes. "I don't know if it will be the last project Mary-Kate and I do together, but we wanted to make a great family film and I think that's what we accomplished."

Of course, it ended up being Ashley's final acting role.

"I don't like to be the center of attention anymore," she told Elle UK. "It doesn't mean I'm not interested in Hollywood. I like the way it operates, I like the people who are involved and the sense of possibility. But if I ever get back in, it's not going to be as an actress."

Mary-Kate would go on to star in Beastly, her last onscreen role, in 2011, though she once expressed in interest in taking on more dramatic roles.

"It's a lot of pressure, and I'd rather not get in the mix of it," Mary-Kate told W Magazine of looking forward to not having to take on the responsibilities of a producer on a project. "I want to be directed, I want to be pushed. To be just an actress in a movie is one of my goals."