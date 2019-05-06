Surprise! Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dina Manzo Is Married

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 6 May. 2019 12:01 PM

Dina Manzo

Dina Manzo is a married woman—and has been for quite some time.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself cuddling up with her main man Dave Cantin.

Back in August, the reality star confirmed the two lovebirds had been engaged for over a year. In fact, some fans speculated the two had been engaged since early 2017. It looks like the couple tied the knot shortly afterwards, too. Manzo's rep confirmed to E! News the pair wed on June 28, 2017. 

"The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden," Manzo captioned her recent Instagram post. "In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad. A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars. And so it is."

She also added the hashtag ThirdTimesaCharm and their wedding date.

Since leaving The Real Housewives franchise, Manzo has moved to California, where she lives with her now-husband.

"I can lean on him for just about anything," she wrote on Instagram back in May 2017. "Like an expired passport the day before travel. ooops! Thank you @davecantin for being the man that you are and for loving everyone in your life so deeply. I'm a very lucky girl."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

