Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Congratulate Her on Giving Birth

Meghan Markle is a mom!

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child, a boy, with Prince Harry on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the Palace stated. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

The Palace also revealed the Duke of Sussex was there for the birth and that other members of the royal family have been notified of the happy news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace stated, adding that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild."

The news came shortly after the Palace announced the duchess had gone into labor. Many suspected the royal was past her due date, and fans had a feeling the royal baby was on the way after Harry postponed a trip to Amsterdam.