Here's What We Know About Baby Sussex's Royal Title

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 6 May. 2019 7:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Getty Images

The royal baby has arrived!

For those who have not look at their phone alerts yet, the royal family gained it's newest member early Monday morning as Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy, her and Prince Harry's first child. 

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," a post on the couple's official Instagram account read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Prince Harry further told the press, "This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

While the new father said they are still thinking about a name for the little one, as a member of the royal family, the baby will also get a title. While both have yet to be announced, some things are slightly more certain about baby Sussex's future title. 

Is the youngster a new prince or his royal highness? Not so fast. The newborn can be known as the Earl of Dumbarton considering the first son of a duke is permitted to use one of his father's lesser titles. Queen Elizabeth II gave Prince Harry a dukedom and was named Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel on the morning of his May wedding. As the firstborn son, the baby will eventually inherit the title "Duke of Sussex" from his royal father. 

Prince Harry Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

John Stillwell/PA Wire

However, the baby and any future children of the pair can eventually become princes and princesses when their grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king as their father would officially be the son of a monarch.  

As she did with Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, the queen can also issue a written order to give the baby and any future siblings a title of prince or princess now or at some point. However, the queen issued the order for the Cambridge children months ahead of Prince George's birth, overriding a 1917 decree issued by King George V preventing the siblings from getting the titles. 

Whatever the case, royal enthusiasts have a big day of celebrating ahead with the long-awaited arrival of this baby boy. 

Baby Sussex, welcome to the world!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Babies , Royal Baby , Celeb Kids , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Friends Cast

Coffee Cups, Smelly Cats & Lifelong Friends: Which Iconic Character Would You Want to Call Your BFF?

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Christening

Parenting Lessons Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can Learn From Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Shares the Same Birthday As These Celebs

Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, When Calls the Heart

This Is How When Calls the Heart Wrote Out Lori Loughlin

Joe LoCicero, Gina Rodriguez, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Gina Rodriguez Marries Longtime Love Joe LoCicero

Meghan Markle, Hollywood Roots Feature

Baby Sussex Has Hollywood Roots: Inside Meghan Markle's Steep Road to Fame Before She Became Royal

Prince Harry

All the Times Prince Harry Has Spoken About Wanting to Become a Dad

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.