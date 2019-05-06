Meghan Markle Goes Into Labor

The countdown is on! Meghan Markleis in labor.

A frenzy ignited on Monday with Buckingham Palace's confirmation that the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labor with her and Prince Harry's first child. According to the palace, Markle went into labor in the early hours of Monday morning with Harry by her side.

This is likely the last bit of info the public will receive before meeting the new royal baby. In a statement shared on April 11, Buckingham Palace revealed, "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Preparations for the baby's arrival got serious when Meghan went on maternity leave in March, with the exception of one unplanned visit to New Zealand House in London, where they paid tribute to the victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting.

Since then, it seems the Duchess has slowed down on her royal duties and has begun focusing all her attention on the little one's imminent arrival. Her and Prince Harry went to a new-age wellness clinic in the upscale neighborhood of Kensington in early April, where "happiness treatments" and "energy healing" are included among the offerings.