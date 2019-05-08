How to Get Jessi and HyunA's Instagram Baddie Look

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 8 May. 2019 8:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

With the caption "double trouble", Jessi knows that she and HyunA are not to be messed with, especially with their unconventional fashion choices. The dynamic rapper-singers signed with PSY's new label P Nation and posed for official solo and group shots. With a classic black and white palette, each of them still maintained their distinctive style and showed off their personality. Whether you prefer Jessi's bombshell look or HyunA's sultry vibes, here's how to get the look.

Read

This Ladylike Accessory is Making a Comeback Among Korean Celebrities

Jessi

Instagram

Jessi is boardroom ready with her pinstriped blazer, but maintains her sexy aesthetic with leather shorts. The chunky silver jewellery adds a fierce femininity to the whole look.

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Vetements blazer, $3,000, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Re/Done leather shorts, $600, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Article continues below

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Stella McCartney bra, $206, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

P-Nation, Jessi

P-Nation

For something that can work for work to drinks, Jessi pulled off this all-white pinstriped pantsuit with a laced bra top and matte maroon lip.

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Chloe blazer, $2,890, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Article continues below

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Chloe pants, $1,147, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

La Perla bra, $221, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

HyunA

Instagram

A fairly understated look from Hyun Ah, she dressed up this body-con two-piece Alexander Wang look with statement chandelier earrings.

Article continues below

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Alexander Wang bra, $197

SHOP

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Alexander Wang skirt, $402

SHOP

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $478, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Article continues below

HyunA

Instagram

For a naughty but nice look, Hyun Ah wore this white prairie dress with simple pearl stud earrings and a pink lip.

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Reformation dress, $338

SHOP

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Free People dress, $175

SHOP

Article continues below

Jessi, HyunA, Style

Courtesy of Brand

Meadowlark earrings, $111, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Style , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Fashion , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-comm: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Get the Look: Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle Wears Grace Wales Bonner Trench Dress in First Post-Baby Photo Op

2019 Met Gala Fashion Breakdown

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Really Fit Into Her 2019 Met Gala Dress

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Met Gala

Why Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana Grande and More Stars Missed This Year's Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded 2019 Met Gala After-Party

Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala, Nipple Covers

Cardi B's Met Gala Ruby Nipple Covers Cost $250,000—Each!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.