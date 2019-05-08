How to Get Jessi and HyunA's Instagram Baddie Look

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 8 May. 2019 8:39 PM
With the caption "double trouble", Jessi knows that she and HyunA are not to be messed with, especially with their unconventional fashion choices. The dynamic rapper-singers signed with PSY's new label P Nation and posed for official solo and group shots. With a classic black and white palette, each of them still maintained their distinctive style and showed off their personality. Whether you prefer Jessi's bombshell look or HyunA's sultry vibes, here's how to get the look.
Jessi is boardroom ready with her pinstriped blazer, but maintains her sexy aesthetic with leather shorts. The chunky silver jewellery adds a fierce femininity to the whole look.
For something that can work for work to drinks, Jessi pulled off this all-white pinstriped pantsuit with a laced bra top and matte maroon lip.
A fairly understated look from Hyun Ah, she dressed up this body-con two-piece Alexander Wang look with statement chandelier earrings.
For a naughty but nice look, Hyun Ah wore this white prairie dress with simple pearl stud earrings and a pink lip.
