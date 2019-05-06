APINK Launches A New Reality Show This May 2019

Fans of K-pop girl group APINK, your prayers have been answered. If you just can't enough of Park Cho-Rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-Ji, Son Na-Eun, Hong Yoo-Kyung, Kim Nam-Joo and Oh Ha-Young, you'll be able to get your fill this month.

APINK's agency, Play M Entertainment has announced that the group will be releasing a reality programme called, Everybody Ready!. The programme will star the APINK members and will be revealed for the first time on Naver's V Live Channel Plus tomorrow, 7 May.

The show will centre around APINK's fun trip to Jeju Island. On the island, the girls also filmed their new music video for their song 'Everybody Ready' for their fans. The girls will get to show their friendship with one another as well as their individual personalities more through the show. This is to mark the group's 8th anniversary since their debut in 19 April 2011.