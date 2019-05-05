Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan Were the Cutest Couple at Chanel's Cruise 2020 Show

Chanel is no stranger to star power at its extravagant fashion shows, but this year, one Asian celebrity couple made everyone sit up and take notice.

Mandopop superstar Jay Chou and his actress/model wife Hannah Quinlivan set the fashion set atwitter with their most recent appearance at the French fashion brand's Cruise 2020 show in Paris.

Dressed in matching gold and black looks, the good-looking couple immediately made an impression from the moment they appeared on the steps of the Grand Palais. Quinlivan rocked a graphic bomber jacket and skirt combination scrawled with Chanel graffiti from the from the Métiers d'art Paris-New York 2019 collection, while Chou rocked an oversized aviator jacket in the House's signature tweed.