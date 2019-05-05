Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan Were the Cutest Couple at Chanel's Cruise 2020 Show

Courtesy of Chanel
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 5 May. 2019 11:56 PM
Courtesy of Chanel
Chanel is no stranger to star power at its extravagant fashion shows, but this year, one Asian celebrity couple made everyone sit up and take notice.
Mandopop superstar Jay Chou and his actress/model wife Hannah Quinlivan set the fashion set atwitter with their most recent appearance at the French fashion brand's Cruise 2020 show in Paris.
Dressed in matching gold and black looks, the good-looking couple immediately made an impression from the moment they appeared on the steps of the Grand Palais. Quinlivan rocked a graphic bomber jacket and skirt combination scrawled with Chanel graffiti from the from the Métiers d'art Paris-New York 2019 collection, while Chou rocked an oversized aviator jacket in the House's signature tweed.
Courtesy of Chanel
The pair sat front row at the fashion show in booths that took its inspiration from a luxurious train's dining cabin, as well as a train station café.
Courtesy of Chanel
Last year, the couple also attended the French fashion label's fall/winter 2019 show in Paris.
Chou and Quinlivan tied the knot in 2015 in a lavish ceremony held in Yorkshire, England. Celebrities in attendance included singer Darren from The Drifters, Taiwanese actresses Beatrice Fang and Fion Sun, and many more A-listers. An estimate of the cost of their wedding was put at about $1 million, making it one of the most extravagant weddings in the Taiwanese celebrity scene to date. The couple currently have two children, Hathaway, 3, and Romeo, 1.
