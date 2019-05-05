5 Instagram-Worthy Poses To Learn from Your Favourite Korean Celebrities

by Debby Kwong | Sun., 5 May. 2019 11:57 PM
In the age of social media, it's not just about having a pretty picture. You need to have the right aesthetic, angle and pose to get people's attention. So why not learn a trick or two from your favourite Korean celebrities who have managed to pull off that candid "I didn't pose for this photo" vibe.
Lisa plays the goofball with this fun and cheeky pose that she even captioned with a cheeky emoji.
Take the selfie to another level by shooting it in the mirror with the flash on - a constant technique seen on Hyomin's feed.
If you've got new shoes that you want to show off, try this sitting on the stairs pose like Jun Hyo-Seong. It makes your legs look longer too!
"Just casually reapplying my lipstick" is Lee Sung-kyung's effortlessly cool pose that she posted in a sequence so it looks like she's blowing a kiss.
Perfect for those posts when you caption something about needing coffee or a cocktail, this pose also draws attention to your pout, so be sure to have good lipstick on.
