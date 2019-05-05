5 Instagram-Worthy Poses To Learn from Your Favourite Korean Celebrities

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Sun., 5 May. 2019 11:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

In the age of social media, it's not just about having a pretty picture. You need to have the right aesthetic, angle and pose to get people's attention. So why not learn a trick or two from your favourite Korean celebrities who have managed to pull off that candid "I didn't pose for this photo" vibe.

Read

The Korean Celeb's Guide to Taking a Great Selfie

Lisa, BLACKPINK

Instagram

Lisa

Lisa plays the goofball with this fun and cheeky pose that she even captioned with a cheeky emoji.

Hyomin, T-ara

Instagram

Hyomin

Take the selfie to another level by shooting it in the mirror with the flash on -  a constant technique seen on Hyomin's feed.

Jun Hyo-Seong

Instagram

Jun Hyo-Seong

If you've got new shoes that you want to show off, try this sitting on the stairs pose like Jun Hyo-Seong. It makes your legs look longer too!

Article continues below

Lee Sung-Kyung

Instagram

Lee Sung-Kyung

"Just casually reapplying my lipstick" is Lee Sung-kyung's effortlessly cool pose that she posted in a sequence so it looks like she's blowing a kiss.

Oh Yeon-Seo

Instagram

Oh Yeon-Seo

Perfect for those posts when you caption something about needing coffee or a cocktail, this pose also draws attention to your pout, so be sure to have good lipstick on.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Korean Actors , Asia , K-pop , Instagram

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alex Trebek, 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

BTS, SiriusXM Studios

Watch: BTS' New Dance Practice Video For 'Dionysus' is Mesmerising

Tiffany Young, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

5 Interesting Things We Learned From Tiffany Young's Latest Interview

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

Game of Thrones: Hookups and Showdowns

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 209

Party Time! See Kristin Cavallari and Her Friends "Get Messy" in Mexico

Lady Gaga, pre MET-Gala dinner 2019

Lady Gaga Makes a Big Statement in Her Pre-Met Gala Dinner Dress: See The Stars' Looks

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Are Colt and Debbie Conspiring Against Larissa?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.