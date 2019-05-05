Daytime Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

We'll take awards shows for $200, please.

Clue: what event occurred on May 5, 2019 at the Pasadena Civic Center whose attendees included Rachael Ray, Alex Trebek, Amy Poehler, Kelly Ripa, Tamera Mowry-Housley and more?

Answer: What are the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards?

The best and brightest in daytime television gathered in Southern California on Sunday for the 46th annual show, which was hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood. The awards show honors a number of long-running programs, including Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Sesame Street, Family Feud, Jeopardy!, Let's Make a Deal and so much more.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were also among the nominees for their talk show LIVE With Kelly and Ryan as well as Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Sara Haines for The View.