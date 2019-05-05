Watch: BTS' New Dance Practice Video For 'Dionysus' is Mesmerising

The hottest K-pop boy band at the moment, BTS just released a brand new dance practice video for their hip-hop record, 'Dionysus' and it is epic.

As K-pop songs are often coupled with choreography, groups often show their dance practice videos where the members focus on the dance moves of the song. Often times, these videos are shot in a dance studio, giving fans a cool behind-the-scenes look at what artists have to do before major performances.

The Bangtan Boys took it to the next level by showcasing the rehearsal of their comeback performance on local music shows, in which they perform 'Boy With Luv' and 'Dionysus' from their Map of the Soul: Persona album. The song features intricate dance moves that involve many props, as well as their large dance crew.