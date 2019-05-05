5 Interesting Things We Learned From Tiffany Young's Latest Interview

Tiffany Young is having quite the year!

Since leaving SM Entertainment, the K-pop star has gone on to launch her solo career in the US, releasing her new solo single, 'Over My Skin' this year to much fanfare. Young started her decade-long career in K-pop at the tender age of 15, moving from California —where she was born and raised — to Seoul to pursue her dream of being a star. She was scouted and made her debut with Girls' Generation, one of the girl groups that put K-pop on the map with hits such as 'The Boys', 'Gee' and 'Run Devil Run' among other hits. But Young decided to leave SM Entertainment in 2017 to make her own way as a solo artist and has worked hard in the two years since to develop her own voice and produce her own music.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Young gave an in-depth interview about her decision to leave SM Entertainment, the influences she tapped on for her new songs and much more.

We round up the most interesting things the K-pop star mentioned in her interview.