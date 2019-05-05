5 Interesting Things We Learned From Tiffany Young's Latest Interview

Presley Ann/WireImage
Tiffany Young is having quite the year!
Since leaving SM Entertainment, the K-pop star has gone on to launch her solo career in the US, releasing her new solo single, 'Over My Skin' this year to much fanfare. Young started her decade-long career in K-pop at the tender age of 15, moving from California —where she was born and raised — to Seoul to pursue her dream of being a star. She was scouted and made her debut with Girls' Generation, one of the girl groups that put K-pop on the map with hits such as 'The Boys', 'Gee' and 'Run Devil Run' among other hits. But Young decided to leave SM Entertainment in 2017 to make her own way as a solo artist and has worked hard in the two years since to develop her own voice and produce her own music.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Young gave an in-depth interview about her decision to leave SM Entertainment, the influences she tapped on for her new songs and much more.
We round up the most interesting things the K-pop star mentioned in her interview.
On going solo: "During the 11 years I've been part of the band, we've had time and opportunity to try solo ventures, whether that's in a new unit or acting or my other solo stuff I did in Korea. But we've had the support and the trust for each other, and ultimately I was able to pursue and challenge myself with what I wanted to do because I was well supported by my bandmates and my fans. This has been my dream my whole life."
On leaving SM Entertainment: "Whatever you do, whenever you leave your comfort zone, it is hard – it was almost like leaving my family and going off to college. It was nerve wracking. But when your heart is set on something for so long… When I was making the decision and talking through it with the girls, I had a long time to think about whether I'd be able to move forward and if I could still come back and see the girls. It all happened really fast."
On the influences on her music: "You listen to old school K-pop, and it all has a similar melody and arrangement and instruments. I think that's one of the reasons that K-pop translated so well into the global market and how it's got to where it is right now – it's not about the language being spoken."
On the success of K-pop globally: "K-pop has a history of amazing artists who've paved the way, and it's forever growing and being put into its own art form. I'm proud of that. The beauty of it is that it keeps growing. It went from the early 90s to the early 00s, when I started K-pop, and it's amazing to watch – I can't wait to see where it goes."
On staying true to herself: "For me, it really is about what you want and what you felt about music from the beginning. You're always going to tap into concepts and trends, but ultimately for me, I thought "how do I want to do this?" And it was about being someone who can help someone else through their music, and that is ultimately why I'm here."
