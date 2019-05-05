The Smallville trio is back together again!

Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) and Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang) reunited at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event on Saturday, eight years after the WB-turned-CW Superman origin series ended its 10-season run.

"Thanks Dallas. Your generosity blew us away. @fanexpodallas @tomwelling @mskristinlkreuk #smallville #reunion #lucky #fortunate #blessed #love #dallas," Rosenbaum wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the three with fans.

"Thank you, Dallas!! And thank you Michael for getting me to join you guys," Kreuk wrote alongside the same video.