Reality Bites Cast Has a 25th Anniversary Reunion While Lost Boys Stars Reunite Too

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 5 May. 2019 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo, Ethan Hawke, Reality Bites, 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Cue The Knack's "My Sharona!" Are we excited about this Reality Bites reunion? Hey, we are bursting with fruit flavor.

Winona RyderEthan HawkeJaneane Garofalo and Ben Stiller, also the film's director, reunited at a 25th anniversary screening of the cult 1994 film at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday. The event featured a surprise appearance by Lisa Loeb, who performed her hit ballad "Stay (I Missed You)" off the movie's soundtrack (Hawke also directed her music video).

The film depicted a group of Generation X-ers navigating the harsh reality of a post-college world and an unrelenting job market in the '90s. It featured a love triangle between Winona's main character, Lelaina, her longtime friend, master slacker and cynic Troy (Hawke) and new "yuppie cheeseball" TV channel exec beau Michael (Stiller), who she hopes can kickstart her career in filmmaking. 

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

The movie helped make Hawke and Stiller famous, while Ryder was known for past roles in Beetlejuice and Mermaids.

Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo, Ethan Hawke, Reality Bites, 1994

Universal Pictures

"I'm indebted. Winona believed in me. Winona got me this job," Hawke, 48, said at the screening, according to Page Six. "This job changed the trajectory of my career entirely...I'm just so grateful to you Winona."

Stiller, 53, also thanked the 47-year-old actress, saying Reality Bites also "changed the trajectory of my career. None of it would have happened if Winona wouldn't have said, 'I want to do this movie.' It just wouldn't have happened."

Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Jason Patric, Lost Boys Reunion

Instagram / Corey Feldman

Also on Saturday, there was another epic reunion on another side of the country; Kiefer SutherlandCorey Feldman and Jason Patric, who starred together in the 1987 cult hit vampire film Lost Boys, hung out at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event. Patric, 52, played teen Michael in the movie, while Sutherland, 52, played vampire David and Feldman, 47, portrayed vampire hunter Edgar Frog.

Kiefer Sutherland, Lost Boys, 1987, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

Feldman posted a photo of the three on his Instagram page and also paid tribute to late co-star and friend Corey Haim.

Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Lost Boys, 1987, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

"FOUND BOYS: ALTHOUGH WE DIDNT GET A CHANCE 2 DO A PUBLIC PHOTO OP DUE 2 IM GUESSING THE FACT THAT I WAS ADDED @ THE LAST MIN, WE STILL HAD A CHANCE 2 HAV A QUICK HELLO, & POSE 4 1 PIC OF THE 3 OF US ALL 2GETHER! JUST LIKE OLD TIMES!" Feldman wrote. "PICTURED HERE #KEIFERSUTHERLAND #JASONPATRICK #NEVERGROWOLD #NEVERSAYDIE #LOSTBOYSREUNION #RIPCHAIM."

Corey Feldman, Lost Boys, 1987

Warner Bros. Pictures

And while Loeb crashed the Reality Bites reunion, oiled up, shirtless sax player and singer Tim Cappello sat this one out.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Reunion , Nostalgia , Winona Ryder , Ethan Hawke , Ben Stiller , Movies , Kiefer Sutherland , Corey Feldman , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, North West, True Thompson, Birthday

Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Kids at True Thompson's Birthday Party

JWoww, Son, Greyson

JWoww Praises Son Greyson on His Speech Progress as They Celebrate His 3rd Birthday

Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Song, SNL

Adam Sandler Performed His Chris Farley Tribute Song on SNL and Everyone Was in Tears

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Inside Adele's Fiercely Private but Epically Dramatic Relationship History

Adele, 2017 Grammys

Set Fire to the Rain & Celebrate Adele's Birthday By Voting for Her Best Song Ever

Met Gala, General view

9 Met Gala Mysteries That Still Have Us Guessing

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.