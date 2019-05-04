Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen and More Stars Shine at GLAAD Media Awards New York

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., 4 May. 2019 7:45 PM

Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

It was a star-studded night in the Big Apple as celebrities gathered at the New York Hilton Midtown for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The organization, which honors "media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community," hosts awards shows in both Los Angeles and New York. The L.A. show occurred on March 28 and honored Beyoncé and Jay-Z with the Vanguard Award, where the "Formation" singer gave a heartfelt and tearful speech about her uncle who died of HIV.

Saturday night was New York's turn for GLAAD's annual event. Madonnawas bestowed with the Advocate for Change Award while Andy Cohen received the Vito Russo Award. His longtime friend Sarah Jessica Parker presented Cohen with the honors.

GLAAD's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis explained in a statement in February why Madonna was the ideal choice for the Advocate for Change Award this year.

"Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community's greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD's biggest event ever," Ellis said.

Read

Madonna (and Her Holograms) Wow the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Alongside Maluma

Ellis continued, "From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds."

Madonna made history by receiving this award. She became the first woman ever and only the second person to be honored with it. Bill Clinton was the first in 2013.

Cohen's achievement is just as important. The Vito Russo Award is given to an open LGBTQ person in the media who has helped bring about more acceptance to the community. GLAAD wrote in a statement that Cohen "consistently speaks out on LGBTQ issues on the show including marriage equality, anti-transgender legislation, and hate violence against LGBTQ people." 

Shangela hosted the show, whose attendees included Samantha Bee, Rachel Brosnahan, Don Lemon, Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon, Jonathan Van Ness and more.

Take a look at the photos below to see what some of your favorite stars wore to the event on Saturday evening.

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looks, well, marvelous in her power suit paired with her sleek hair.

Lilly Singh, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Lilly SIngh

The YouTube star, who recently came out as bisexual, shimmers in her yellow folded dress.

Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Andy Cohen & Sarah Jessica Parker

The BFFs look happy as can be on the red carpet before the event. Jessica Parker presented Cohen with the Vito Russo Award at the ceremony.

Jonathan Van Ness, Jess Guilbeaux, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Jonathan Van Ness & Jess Guilbeaux

The Queer Eye star brings season 3 fan favorite Jess Guilbeaux as his date to the GLAAD Media Awards and they both look FAB.

Samantha Bee, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Samantha Bee

No funny business here! The Full Frontal with Samantha Bee host stands out in her red suit with black lining.

Don Lemon, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Don Lemon

The CNN host smiles wide in a navy and black tuxedo. Lemon recently got engaged to his longtime partner Tim Malone!

Rosie O'Donnell, Elizabeth Rooney, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Rosie O'Donnell & Elizabeth Rooney

Rosie O'Donnell looks chic in an all-black outfit while Rooney opts for a royal blue suit.

Ryan Jamaal Swain, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Ryan Jamaal Swain

The Pose actor goes all out with patterns on the red carpet at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Shangela, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Shangela

The GLAAD Media Awards New York host is a show-stopper in a corset-top dress with a hoop skirt and huge earrings.

Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Wilkas, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Gus Kenworthy & Matthew Wilkas

The Olympian and his boyfriend wear nearly-matching suits to the awards show in New York.

MJ Rodriguez, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

MJ Rodriguez

The Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista actress shines in a silver dress on the red carpet at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

Indya Moore, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Indya Moore

Indya Moore shows off their toned legs in a short peach and yellow dress on the red carpet in New York.

Freema Agyeman, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Freema Agyeman

The Doctor Who star smiles in a form-fitting black dress with lace trim across the top.

Adam Rippon, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Adam Rippon

The Olympian looks sleek in silver.

Alexandra Billings, Trace Lysette, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Alexandra Billings & Trace Lysette

The Transparent stars both exude elegance before the awards show in the Big Apple.

Billie Lourd, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd spends Star Wars Day looking stylish in a black spaghetti strap dress at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Billy Porter, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

Billy Porter's show-stopping outfits continue with this unforgettable red suit.

Dominique Jackson, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

Dominique Jackson

The Pose star smiles in a gorgeous patterned blue and white dress on the red carpet.

Congratulations to all the honorees!

