The Kentucky Derby may be nicknamed "the greatest two minutes in sports," but the conversation surrounding the outfits and hats at the annual race lasts way more than that.

The Derby is always home to some of the most over-the-top hats and headpieces that we see all year. It's the time of year when everyone gets out their best pastels and sips on mint juleps while watching the fastest and best horses in the sport go head-to-head for the ultimate accolade.

This year's derby came with a bit of some extra drama attached towards the end. The Kentucky Derby made history this year because for the first time in the race's 145-year history, the first place winner was disqualified.

The horse Maximum Security was initially named as the champion, but the next two finishers lodged a complaint against Maximum Security which ultimately got him disqualified. Country House and his jockey Flavien Prat then became the new winners and defied 65-1 odds.