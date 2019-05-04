Jersey Shore the Next Generation! Stars' Kids Unite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 4 May. 2019 2:00 PM

It's Jersey Shore, the next generation!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child, celebrated her upcoming arrival on Saturday at a baby sprinkle, a toned-down version of a baby shower. Attendees included her Jersey Shore BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley and fellow co-star Deena Cortese, who brought their kids.

The adults posted on Instagram photos of Snooki's son Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter Giovanna LaValle, 4, sitting with JWoww's eldest child, daughter Meilani Mathews, 4, and Cortese's 4-month-old son Christopher John Buckner, aka C.J.

"Some of 2.0," JWoww wrote. "Lorenzo is so handsome here I can't deal."

The reality star and ex Roger Mathews' son Greyson Mathews, who will turn 3 on Sunday, was not pictured. Nor was Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro, and co-star DJ Pauly D's 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia Markert.

"Jersey Shore 2.0 minus Grey, Arianna & Amabella ❤️ #family," Snooki wrote.

"Jersey Shore Kiddos ❤️ celebrating Nicole and Baby Angelo today #jerseyshore #sprinkle #jerseykids," Cortese wrote, referring to Snooki and husband Jionni LaValle's chosen name for their third child, a boy.

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

See photos from Snooki's baby sprinkle below.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The guests of honor.

Snooki, JWoww, Deena Cortese, Giovanna, Lorenzo, C.J., Meilani, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / JWoww

Jersey Shore: The Next Generation

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's son and daughter Lorenzo and Giovanna appear with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter Meilani and Deena Cortese's son Christopher, aka C.J.

Snooki, JWoww, Deena Cortese, Giovanna, Lorenzo, C.J., Meilani, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Deena Cortese

Jersey Shore Kids Incorporated

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's son and daughter Lorenzo and Giovanna appear again with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter Meilani and Deena Cortese's son Christopher, aka C.J.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

Baby Bump!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi showcases her baby bump, days before she says she is due to give birth to baby No. 3, son Angelo.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

Baby Gifts

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi showcases one of her future son Angelo's presents.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle, JWoww, Meilani

Instagram / Snooki

Meilani Mathews

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter is ready to get back inside.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle, Giovanna

Instagram / Snooki

Giovanna LaValle

Nicole Snooki" Polizzi's daughter enjoys some time in the pool.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle, JWoww, Giovanna, Meilani

Instagram / Snooki

Meilani Mathews and Giovanna LaValle

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughters are besties, just like their moms!

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle, Deena Cortese, Kids

Instagram / Snooki

Meatball Party

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her kids Giovanna and Lorenzo appear with her and Deena Cortese and her baby boy C.J.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle, Deena Cortese, Son, C.J.

Instagram / Snooki

Hi Baby

Deena Cortese's son C.J. says hello.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

So Much Food

Many refreshments were served at the sprinkle.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

Shrimp, Anyone?

Just go straight to the good stuff.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle, JWoww

Instagram / JWoww

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

The reality star enjoys a Rice Krispie treat.

Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

Someone Get JWoww Some Coffee

Someone had too much fun last night...

Snooki wore a $35 blue and white tie dye lace-up sleeveless dress from her own collection to the party. Guests enjoyed dishes such as shrimp cocktail and various hors d'oeuvres. There was also a two-tiered baby blue cake. Outside, the children had fun splashing about in a pool.

Snooki later revealed, while showing off her baby sprinkle gifts, that baby Angelo was "coming like, next week."

JWoww also shared a video from the baby sprinkle on her Instagram Story.

"Remember my first baby shower?" Snooki says in the clip.

"I was drunk the whole time," a guest says.

"We got drunk and we sobered up," JWoww said.

This time was a little bit different.

"Bitch is hungover at my unborn child's shower," Snooki wrote on her Instagram Story, on a video of JWoww sitting and flipping her off. "Mess ❤️."

