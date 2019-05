Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Saturday to again pay homage to her late mother Carrie Fisher on a day special to them both, Star Wars Day.

The 26-year-old actress shared a throwback photo of her and her mom, using emojis to caption the pic "May the Fourth," a play on the slogan "May the Force Be With You."

Billie had first posted the image in December 2015, hours before she and her mom walked the red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In the film, Carrie reprised her role of Leia and her daughter debuted her character of Lieutenant Connix. At the time, Billie captioned the photo, "#prepremiereprayerhandpose #theforceawakens."