by Corinne Heller | Sat., 4 May. 2019 10:17 AM
She's Brie Larson, Captain Marvel with the voice of an angel.
The actress, who reprises her role in Avengers: Endgame, posted on her Instagram Story on Friday night a video of her wearing a hoodie and singing and playing Ariana Grande's 2014 song "My Everything."
"@arianagrande Stan forever," Larson wrote.
"Thank you @arianagrande for having the most fun songs to sing!!!" she added.
The 29-year-old actress, who had had a short-lived pop music career as a teen in the early '00s, posted the clip a month after she and her Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame co-star Samuel L. Jackson showcased their musical chops on The Late Late Show With James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment, during which they performed a cover of Grande's single "7 Rings."
Also that month, the two actors appeared on the British series The Jonathan Ross Show together and parodied Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of their A Star Is Born duet "Shallow."
During her time as a teen pop star, Larson released a hit song, "She Said."
She also performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and went on tour with Jesse McCartney.
