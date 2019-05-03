Before this Bachelor in Paradise couple says "I do," they're celebrating with a bang!

On Thursday night, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson threw an "enchanting" engagement party, and most of their guests believed they secretly tied the knot.

"Everyone thought it was a surprise wedding," Randone exclusively told E! News about their big celebration. "That's what everyone couldn't stop talking about because it felt like a wedding."

Of the couple's special event, Nielson added that "the night really came out beautifully."

"The venue really blew our minds away with how they put it together," she said. "It was very enchanting. Being there [and] having our loved ones travel so far to celebrate our engagement really meant the world to us."

For the 31-year-old reality TV star, he said they both "really wanted to give everyone a beautiful night to enjoy our engagement, because we really haven't been able to do that yet."