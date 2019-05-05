Calling it an Easter miracle would likely be an exaggeration.

Attributing it to the spirit of the season may be a step too far as well. But either way having made the roughly 25 mile trip from their four-story Kensington Palace apartment out to Grandmother's house at Windsor Castle, Kate Middleton and Prince William made the decision to close the proverbial gap between them and his brother Prince Harry.

After all his new digs are but a two-mile drive from St. George's Chapel where they were all on hand to attend Easter church service with Queen Elizabeth II. A Harper's Bazaar source categorized the drop-in as an opportunity for Kate and William to check in on Harry's nine-months-pregnant bride Meghan Markle and see what the two had done with the place. "William and Catherine visited because Meghan was unable to attend the service," relayed the source. "They wanted to be supportive and see how she is doing. It was a lovely afternoon."

But confiding to UK paper The Mirror, a separate insider, said the Frogmore Cottage visit bore a far weightier meaning. Calling it an "olive branch", the insider said Harry extended the invite at Kate's urging, with the Duchess of Cambridge eager to make the brotherly battle a thing of the past.