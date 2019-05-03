Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Top-Secret Honeymoon

These two are a sucker for a special getaway!

Just one day after shocking fans with a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hopped on a private jet and flew back to Los Angeles where they experienced their first full day as husband and wife.

"Sophie was wearing a sash that said 'Just Married' and was wrapped up in a pink blanket," a source shared with E! News. "She looked tired but very happy."

We're told the couple headed to the San Vicente Bungalows, which is described as a private members club in West Hollywood.

"They checked into a private bungalow. They laid low for the afternoon and in the early evening, a few friends dropped by to wish them well," a source shared. "Some brought flowers and gifts. Nick Jonas spent time at the hotel with them as did Kevin Jonas."