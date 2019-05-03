It's a full house on tour for Carrie Underwood.

In the midst of her national Cry Pretty Tour 360 that just kicked off, the award-winning star and mom of two understandably has her hands full, especially since she has both of her sons, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 3 months, along for the ride.

However, as the songstress explained, the tours often serve as a backdrop to standout memories.

"When I went out our first day of the Storyteller tour, the day of our first show, my son Isaiah walked for the first time, like took real steps so that's always such a memorable milestone," she recalled.