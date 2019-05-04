There would have been reason for Kate Middleton to celebrate no matter what on Monday. Eight years of marriage—every bit of it in the most glaring of spotlights is nothing to sneeze at.

But thanks to Queen Elizabeth II's very special anniversary present, well, we'd imagine there was some champagne being popped in the Cambridge household. Buckingham Palace announced Apr. 29 that the monarch had appointed Kate Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, a massive and very public sign of her approval and appreciation. While the Royal Victorian Order has five classes, Dame Grand Cross is the very highest in recognition of services to the Queen.

In other words, Britain's long-standing matriarch just told the whole world how much she likes her grandson's wife.

"Queen Victoria founded the Royal Victorian Order for personal services to the Monarch. This is the Queen showing her gratitude for the way Kate has conducted herself," Richard Fitzwilliams, the former editor of the International Who's Who noted to Vanity Fair. "It's the Queen's way of acknowledging eight successful years of marriage and also the fact that the Duchess has produced three heirs, thereby securing the lineage of the House of Windsor. She has the beauty, the poise, the dedication and the reliability a Queen Consort needs."