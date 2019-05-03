Comparing the Ways Blake Lively Has Revealed Her 3 Pregnancies

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 3 May. 2019 5:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blake Lively

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When it comes to pregnancy announcements, Blake Lively has never said a word.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the 31-year-old actress is expecting her and husband Ryan Reynolds' third child when she showed up visibly pregnant at the premiere of his latest film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Wearing a yellow Retrofête Rebecca Dress, to match Pikachu, Lively showcased a sizable baby bump.

In 2014, the actress announced her pregnancy with her and Reynolds' first child, later revealed to be daughter James, via a photo of her cradling a bump. The pic, taken by her brother Eric Lively, was posted on her website, Preserve, which has since shut down. The image was accompanied by a promotional statement about family, not personally written by the actress.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

In 2016, Lively again initially said nothing to the public about her pregnancy with her and Reynolds' second daughter, Inez.

Following media speculation about photos of her covering her seemingly larger midsection on the set of her film The Shallows, multiple reports later said she was pregnant. At the time, a source told E! News, "They are very excited. Blake always wanted two or three kids." 

Weeks later, Lively attended the 2016 Met Gala, wearing a pink down that did not particularly accentuate her baby bump, and said nothing about her pregnancy. Later that month, she attended the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and again did not speak of it.

By June, she was fine talking about her and Reynolds' plans to grow her family, saying on the Today show, "We're officially breeders," and by July, her baby bump was on full display as she splashed around in the ocean in a bikini at Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Bares His Heart (and His Biceps) in "If I Can't Have You" Video

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

A 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Thanksgiving Invite Gets Painfully Awkward for Chantel and Pedro

Donatella Versace, 1999 Met Gala

Insects, Feathers & Thongs: See the Craziest Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Princess Diana, 1995 MET Gala

15 Unforgettable Met Gala Moments To Get You Excited for the First Monday in May

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

See All of Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Worked Their Way Back to Soulmate Status

E-Comm: Celeb Mom Brands

Celeb Moms With Brands We Love

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.