EXID's Hani and Jeonghwa Reportedly Leaving Group

"Hello, this is Banana Culture Entertainment. This is our official statement about EXID's contracts.

Solji, LE, and Hyelin expressed their wishes to remain with the agency and re-signed with us. Hani and Jeonghwa have, after a long discussion with the agency, reached an agreement with us and decided to go their separate ways after their contracts expire at the end of May 2019.

The three EXID members who have renewed their contracts with us will be focusing on their individual promotions for the time being. Solji and LE are preparing to promote as solo artists, highlighting their singing, rapping, and producing talents, and Hyelin is planning on tackling a variety of broadcast and music activities with her various talents and appealing image.

EXID is an important group to Banana Culture as well as the fans, and as such, we are not thinking of this as the group disbanding. The members are also thinking of it more as a turning point from which they can take on new challenges. We are deliberating on ways in which EXID can promote together in the future.

[Banana Culture] will do our best so that Solji, LE, and Hyelin can carry out stable and active solo promotions.

We also express our deep gratitude to Hani and Jeonghwa. Though their contracts are officially expiring, we sincerely wish them the best in their future endeavors.

We ask for your encouragement and support for the five members of EXID, who have new roads ahead. Thank you."