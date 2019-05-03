EXID's Hani and Jeonghwa Reportedly Leaving Group

The five member K-pop girl group EXID is most well-known for their hook-heavy hits such as "Up & Down" and "Ah Yeah". Since their debut back in 2012, the group has broken through the rookie ceiling and has achieved greater success as years go by.
Now they are on par with top K-pop girl groups such as TWICE and Red Velvet, in terms of popularity. Despite EXID going from strength to strength, their fandom, LEGO will be hit with some unfortunate news today.
Two member from EXID, namely Hani and Jeonghwa has made the decision to not renew their contracts (which were set to expire at the end of the month) with Banana Culture Entertainment. Meanwhile, Solji, LE, and Hyelin have re-signed with the agency.
This has led fans to believe that EXID might just be disbanding at the end of the month. Banana Culture Entertainment has made the following statement to address the concerns of LEGOs,
"Hello, this is Banana Culture Entertainment. This is our official statement about EXID's contracts.
Solji, LE, and Hyelin expressed their wishes to remain with the agency and re-signed with us. Hani and Jeonghwa have, after a long discussion with the agency, reached an agreement with us and decided to go their separate ways after their contracts expire at the end of May 2019.
The three EXID members who have renewed their contracts with us will be focusing on their individual promotions for the time being. Solji and LE are preparing to promote as solo artists, highlighting their singing, rapping, and producing talents, and Hyelin is planning on tackling a variety of broadcast and music activities with her various talents and appealing image.
EXID is an important group to Banana Culture as well as the fans, and as such, we are not thinking of this as the group disbanding. The members are also thinking of it more as a turning point from which they can take on new challenges. We are deliberating on ways in which EXID can promote together in the future.
[Banana Culture] will do our best so that Solji, LE, and Hyelin can carry out stable and active solo promotions.
We also express our deep gratitude to Hani and Jeonghwa. Though their contracts are officially expiring, we sincerely wish them the best in their future endeavors.
We ask for your encouragement and support for the five members of EXID, who have new roads ahead. Thank you."
Banana Culture Entertainment has also confirmed that the group will be releasing a mini-album on 15 May before taking a hiatus.
"EXID will take a hiatus from team activities after completing broadcast promotions and performances in Korea and overseas following their album release. The agreement has been made for Hani and Jeonghwa to carry out all scheduled activities before searching for new agencies," they explained.
So at the very least, fans will get to see all the members make a comeback later this month.