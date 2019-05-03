This Ladylike Accessory is Making a Comeback Among Korean Celebrities

by Debby Kwong | Fri., 3 May. 2019 1:39 AM

Korean celebrities know how to toe the line between sexy and sweet, and this is demonstrated best with the current favourite styling trick from CL, Sunmi and Lee Min-Jung.

These three women have very different styles and personalities, but they all love to wear sheer black stockings with their looks. With a mini skirt or romper, the addition of a pair of simple sheer black stockings instantly makes the look more feminine and sultry without being too obviously sexy. CL paired hers with a black blazer dress which gave it a strong and powerful feel.

To wear this look for the everyday, be sure to get a pair that's not too opaque, a 10 to 20 denier style is ideal, and stay up designs are way more functional.

SHOP THE LOOK

Leggings, Korean Celebrities

Stockings, $18.50, Jonathan Aston

SHOP

Leggings, Korean Celebrities

Stockings, $42, Wolford

SHOP

Leggings, Korean Celebrities

Stockings, $46, Commando

SHOP

Leggings, Korean Celebrities

Stockings, $510, Saint Laurent

SHOP

Leggings, Korean Celebrities

Stockings, $43, Falke

SHOP

