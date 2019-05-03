This Ladylike Accessory is Making a Comeback Among Korean Celebrities

Korean celebrities know how to toe the line between sexy and sweet, and this is demonstrated best with the current favourite styling trick from CL, Sunmi and Lee Min-Jung.

These three women have very different styles and personalities, but they all love to wear sheer black stockings with their looks. With a mini skirt or romper, the addition of a pair of simple sheer black stockings instantly makes the look more feminine and sultry without being too obviously sexy. CL paired hers with a black blazer dress which gave it a strong and powerful feel.

To wear this look for the everyday, be sure to get a pair that's not too opaque, a 10 to 20 denier style is ideal, and stay up designs are way more functional.