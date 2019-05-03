MAMAMOO Surprises Singapore's Moomoos by Wearing Kebayas

Courtesy of organizer
by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 3 May. 2019 1:40 AM
Courtesy of organizer
K-pop quartet, MAMAMOO announced their Asia fan meet where they will be visiting Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand mid-March 2019 and tickets to their showcase have been selling like hot cakes.
The R&B girl group is particularly popular in the Southeast Asian region due to their catchy tunes that mix R&B runs with ballads. The four members, Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein and Hwasa made it a point to thank their fans by incorporating fan-meet elements along with a concert.
Last Saturday, MAMAMOO held their official fan-meet at ZEPP, Big Box in Singapore. Over 300 fans and media showed up for the event, ready with their radish-shaped MooMooBong lightstick and fanchants.
The showcase was a concert chock full of their hits such as "Starry Night", "GOGOBEBE" and "Egotistic". The group sang a set of ten songs with two encore performances, belting out heart-wrenching ballads and dancing to their pop hits.
Courtesy of organizer
Courtesy of organizer
In between their performances, there were tons of games and audience-participation activities, as well as interviews throughout the night. Lucky MooMoos (their official fandom name) got to go on stage and meet their idols in the flesh. Sprinkled throughout the event were video messages from the Singapore MooMoos to MAMAMOO and vice versa.
In appreciation of their fans, Solar, Wheein, Hwasa and Moonbyul tried their best to speak a little Singlish (a local slang) when communicating with the audience. "I love you, lah," was a phrase that was used a lot by the girls that night. Furthermore, the group incorporated other local aspects such as the merlion (a national symbol in Singapore) and even donning a traditional kebaya for their encore performances.
Needless to say, the girls looked stunning in the colourful traditional garb and gave stellar live performances throughout the evening.
MooMoos returned the caring gesture by celebrating Wheein's birthday, which was on 17 April. The singer just turned 24 and fans took this opportunity to celebrate the occasion with her. MooMoos presented Wheein with a cake shaped like her favourite dish, spicy chicken feet before bursting into song.
Courtesy of organizer
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?