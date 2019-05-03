MAMAMOO Surprises Singapore's Moomoos by Wearing Kebayas

K-pop quartet, MAMAMOO announced their Asia fan meet where they will be visiting Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand mid-March 2019 and tickets to their showcase have been selling like hot cakes.

The R&B girl group is particularly popular in the Southeast Asian region due to their catchy tunes that mix R&B runs with ballads. The four members, Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein and Hwasa made it a point to thank their fans by incorporating fan-meet elements along with a concert.

Last Saturday, MAMAMOO held their official fan-meet at ZEPP, Big Box in Singapore. Over 300 fans and media showed up for the event, ready with their radish-shaped MooMooBong lightstick and fanchants.

The showcase was a concert chock full of their hits such as "Starry Night", "GOGOBEBE" and "Egotistic". The group sang a set of ten songs with two encore performances, belting out heart-wrenching ballads and dancing to their pop hits.