Park Bom Collaborates with MAMAMOO's Wheein in Her Latest Single

Prior to the release of "4:44", both Park and Wheein teased the new repackaged album cover together with heartfelt captions that show their support for one another. Wheein took to Instagram to send support to Park, whom she had been a huge fan of since Park's 2NE1 days.

Her caption read, "I featured in a song by Park Bom, who was both my first and last idol when I was young. I don't know how to describe this feeling in words.

I'm also very emotional over the fact that I've become a singer like this and therefore am able to sing in the same spot as Park Bom after having dreamed of becoming ‘Singer Wheein' while watching her. However, the fact that my voice is included on a song by someone who was ‘My Singer' gives me such a strange and happy feeling that I really can't even express it.

Park Bom's new song ‘4:44″ is without a doubt such a great song, and it's out now! Please listen a lot and give it lots of love! Thank you!!"