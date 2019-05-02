Park Bom Collaborates with MAMAMOO's Wheein in Her Latest Single

Youtube
Park Bom's successful comeback after five long years of silence is gaining momentum and it's not about to stop any time soon. The former main vocal of popular K-pop girl group 2NE1 marked her comeback with her first single that she released in March of 2019.
Now, the 35-year-old singer is back with a second single, "4:44". This time, it is the title track of her repackaged album, Blue Rose. The song features Park's signature soulful vocals over mid-tempo instrumentals and heartbreaking lyrics.
Park released the official music video yesterday and fans are captivated by the stunning visuals as well as her star feature, Wheein from MAMAMOO. The 24-year-old singer is the main vocal of the group and displayed her smooth vocals in the song together with Park.
Watch the full music video below:
Prior to the release of "4:44", both Park and Wheein teased the new repackaged album cover together with heartfelt captions that show their support for one another. Wheein took to Instagram to send support to Park, whom she had been a huge fan of since Park's 2NE1 days.
Her caption read, "I featured in a song by Park Bom, who was both my first and last idol when I was young. I don't know how to describe this feeling in words.
I'm also very emotional over the fact that I've become a singer like this and therefore am able to sing in the same spot as Park Bom after having dreamed of becoming ‘Singer Wheein' while watching her. However, the fact that my voice is included on a song by someone who was ‘My Singer' gives me such a strange and happy feeling that I really can't even express it.
Park Bom's new song ‘4:44″ is without a doubt such a great song, and it's out now! Please listen a lot and give it lots of love! Thank you!!"
[#휘인] 어릴 적 저의 첫 아이돌이자 마지막 아이돌이었던 박봄 선배님의 곡에 피처링을 맡게 되었습니다. 이 기분을 뭐라고 말로 형용해야 할지 모르겠어요. 박봄 선배님을 보면서 가수 휘인을 꿈꿨었는데 이렇게 가수가 되어 같은 자리에서 노래를 할 수 있다는 사실에도 벅차지만, 나의 가수였던 분의 곡에 제 목소리가 함께할 수 있게 되었다는 것에 있어서 정말 표현 못 할 정도로 묘하고 기뻐요. 이번 박봄 선배님의 신곡 4시 44분 의심할 여지없이 너무 좋은 곡이 나오게 되었습니다! 많이 귀 기울여주시고 사랑해주세요! 감사합니다!! 🙏 🎧 https://www.melon.com/album/detail.htm?albumId=10280177#
This is huge for Park who struggled to make an industry comeback after her previous drug scandal and 2NE1's disbandment. To know that her hoobaes are still rooting for her and looking up to her as a role model must be very touching for Park.
She replied Wheein's heartfelt message with her own one, saying, ""Wheein, thank you so much… I've always wondered if I'm the kind of person who could become someone's role model, and I've just followed my own role models, but when I saw Wheein's post I felt so strange that I didn't know what to do.
It's an honor to be that kind of person to Wheein and I wanted to be closer with you. So it was so great to be able to work together with you, and I think your voice really suited mine well. Let's be together in the future through good music.
Everyone, please love Wheein and MAMAMOO a lot. Thank you!"
휘인 후배님 너무 고마워요….예전부터 누군가의 롤모델이 될 수 있는 사람일까? 하고 제 롤 모델만 따라가고 있었는데 휘인씨의 글을 보고 마음이 이상해서 어떻게 해야할지 몰랐어요. 휘인씨에게 그런 사람이라는게 영광이고 실제로도 친해지고 싶었는데 이번 기회로 함께 할 수 있어서 너무 좋았고 목소리가 너무 잘 어울려서 좋은거 같아요. 앞으로 우리 좋은 음악으로 함께해요. 여러분 휘인, 마마무 많이 많이 사랑해주세요. 감사합니다!💙 #2ne1 @dnation_official #dnation #디네이션 #박봄 #parkbom #bompark #ぼム #朴春#بارك_بوم# #휘인 #마마무 #mamamoo
